The Home Run

Delays in plans for Clarinbridge playground

By GBFM News
August 28, 2017

Time posted: 3:15 pm

Galway Bay FM newsroom: Plans for a playground in Clarinbridge have been pushed back.

The site at Kilcornan is to be leased free of charge to the Clarinbridge Playground Committee by the Brothers of Charity.

The plans were submitted several weeks ago, but due to new heritage guidelines, they must be resubmitted with a report of what impact the new facility will have on Kilcornan House and Estate.

The committee is working closely with the Galway County Council conservation officer to submit the report early next week.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
