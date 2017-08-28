Delays in plans for Clarinbridge playground

Galway Bay FM newsroom: Plans for a playground in Clarinbridge have been pushed back.

The site at Kilcornan is to be leased free of charge to the Clarinbridge Playground Committee by the Brothers of Charity.

The plans were submitted several weeks ago, but due to new heritage guidelines, they must be resubmitted with a report of what impact the new facility will have on Kilcornan House and Estate.

The committee is working closely with the Galway County Council conservation officer to submit the report early next week.