Declan Ganley expresses disappointment over council refusal for redevelopment of Derreen Inn

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway businessman Declan Ganley has expressed his disappointment after his proposal for a major redevelopment of the Derreen Inn was refused by county planners.

The project would have involved the partial demolition, extension and refurbishment of the existing Derreen Inn building, located in the Abbeyknockmoy area.

The proposed ‘Edmund Burke’ rebuild and restoration would have involved commercial units, a guesthouse, lounge/bar and restaurant.

In reaching their decision, county planners raised concerns regarding the proposed access to the development off the N63 where a speed limit of 100 kilometres an hour applies, and where visibility is severely restricted.

Concerns were also raised that the development would not integrate effectively into the rural landscape due to its excessive scale, height, bulk, massing and finishes.

Insufficient parking provision was also considered.

Commenting on Twitter following the decision, Declan Ganley said ‘can’t begin to tell you how frustrating it is to buy the village pub so as to save it, create a rural asset & then be blocked by bureaucrats’.

He adds ‘perhaps there’ll be a grant for the rural business unit operator who’ll now have to shut down or move from the premises I wanted to save’.