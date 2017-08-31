15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Decision on Supermacs trademark case due in mid-September

By GBFM News
August 31, 2017

Time posted: 1:55 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Judgement is expected in a trademark battle between fast food companies McDonalds and Galway-based Supermac’s next month.

Earlier this year, Supermac’s which is owned by Galway husband and wife Pat and Una McDonagh, asked the EU regulator to cancel the use of the Big Mac trademark under certain classes.
McDonalds has been opposing the use of Supermac’s trademark in Europe.

The multinational chain claims there would be confusion among customers due to similar names.

Supermac’s is fighting back and is asking the EU regulator to cancel McDonald’s trademark on the use of a number of words such as the word ‘mac’.

McDonalds has been given until next month to issue a submission to Supermac’s case.

A decision is expected on the trademark case in mid-September.

