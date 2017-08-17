15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Decision to refuse carpark at Sacre Coeur site appealed

By GBFM News
August 17, 2017

Time posted: 3:02 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The rejection of plans for a temporary pay and display car park at the site of the former Sacre Coeur Hotel in Salthill has been appealed to An Bord Pleanala.

Rockport Limited was refused temporary planning permission for the car park at Lenaboy Gardens.

The company wanted to complete and retain the car park and associated site development works at the former Sacre Coeur Hotel for a period of 5 years.

The hotel, which was destroyed by fire was demolished.

Rockport want to operate a 24-hour car park with 61 car spaces with pay & display machines, lighting and CCTV.

City planners refused permission for the car park at Lenaboy gardens as part of the site is zoned residential.

Planners state that it would be detrimental to the amenities of nearby residences and would depreciate the value of homes by being a nuisance.

In an appeal to the higher planning authority, Rockport Limited says the site is adjacent to the commercial core of Salthill, and would represent a vast improvement for the residential amenities in the area.

An Bord Pleanala is due to make a decision in December.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
August 17, 2017
