Decision due today in Athenry Apple Centre appeal case

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Two objectors to an 850 million euro data centre in Athenry are due to find out this morning if they can appeal their failed legal challenge.

They claim there are issues of ‘exceptional public importance’ that need to be clarified.

There were scenes of celebration in Athenry on Oct 12th following Mr. J Paul McDermott’s decision to uphold An Bord Pleanála’s granting of planning permission to Apple for its € 850m data centre.

Five days later, two local objectors indicated their decision to seek permission to appeal the judgement.

They’ve accused the planning board of granting permission for one data hall without fully considering the environmental impact of a development that could see another seven built.

They claim their case is worthy of an appeal because it raises five issues of “exceptional public importance” that should be considered in “the public interest”.

The planning board disagrees and has accused them of pursing an appeal just because they’re not happy with the outcome of the judicial review.

A decision on whether they will be allowed to appeal will be made today.