Galway Bay fm newsroom – A decision is due shortly on plans to build new apartments at Dublin Road in the city.

Kieran Hurley has applied for planning permission to demolish Numbers 47, 49 and 51, Dublin Road Renmore and replace them with 6 apartments.

The property is currently owned by Evergreen Healthfoods Limited.

A Road Safety Audit has been carried out as part of the application.

A decision is expected from the city council in the next few days.