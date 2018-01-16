Decision due in April on major Tuam housing development

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An Bord Pleanala is set to decide in April on whether to allow a major new housing development in Tuam town.

The higher planning authority is considering an application for 124 new homes, despite stating during pre-application consultation that there is ‘no reasonable basis for a full application.

Under new legislation, developers who plan to build 100 houses or more can apply directly to the higher planning authority, rather than going through the local authority.

Arlum Ltd has submitted plans for 124 homes and associated landscaping and site works at Ballygaddy Road.

The development would also include over 250 parking spaces.

An Bord Pleanala is accepting submissions or observations on the plans until the 5th of February.

If approved, the developer will have to pay a bond of over 800 thousand euro, 7,000 per house.

The application is due to be decided on by ABP by the end of April.