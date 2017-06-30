Decision on Apple Athenry development deferred again

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The long-awaited decision on Apple’s plans for an 850 million euro data centre in Athenry has been deferred again until the end of July.

The case was due to return to the commerical court today, when a judge was expected to make a decision on the development.

In March, judgement was reserved in the case of the Judicial Review against the planned data centre, brought by local residents Sinéad Fitzpatrick and Allan Daly against a decision by An Bord Pleanála.

The Apple Athenry hearing has been rescheduled again for July 27th – and its expected a decision will be made on this date.

Spokesperson for the local ‘Athenry for Apple’ campaign group, Noel Doherty, says they’re disappointed by the further delay.