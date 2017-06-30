15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Wagon Wheel

The Wagon Wheel

Decision on Apple Athenry development deferred again

By GBFM News
June 30, 2017

Time posted: 12:02 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The long-awaited decision on Apple’s plans for an 850 million euro data centre in Athenry has been deferred again until the end of July.

The case was due to return to the commerical court today, when a judge was expected to make a decision on the development.

In March, judgement was reserved in the case of the Judicial Review against the planned data centre, brought by local residents Sinéad Fitzpatrick and Allan Daly against a decision by An Bord Pleanála.

The Apple Athenry hearing has been rescheduled again for July 27th – and its expected a decision will be made on this date.

Spokesperson for the local ‘Athenry for Apple’ campaign group, Noel Doherty, says they’re disappointed by the further delay.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Galway United match preview v St Patrick’s Athletic
June 30, 2017
Two county towns listed in top 20 most charming places
June 30, 2017
City service to commemorate bravery of rescue services
June 30, 2017
Man appears in court over major drugs seizure in Gort

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
June 30, 2017
Galway United match preview v St Patrick’s Athletic
June 30, 2017
Galway Senior Camogie Team Named To Face Waterford
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK