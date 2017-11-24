December deadline for potential promoters of marine park in Connemara

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Expressions of interest are being sought for potential project promoters for the development of a Marine Innovation Park at Cill Chiaráin in Connemara.

Páirc na Mara will be a state-of-the-art, low carbon marine innovation park on a 9- hectare site.

The facility will encompass a variety of marine-related activities for enterprise, public bodies, state development agencies and the research community.

An initial planning application which was submitted to Galway County Council was withdrawn by Údarás na Gaeltachta.

Having held pre-consultation meetings with the county council, Údarás decided to withdraw the application in order to submit a more detailed application in the coming weeks.

The development of a marine innovation park in Cill Chiaráin was identified by Údarás as one of its key ways to promote employment in the region.

The deadline for written submissions of interest in progressing the project is this day week, Friday December 1st.