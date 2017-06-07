Deathnotices Wednesday June 7th, 2017

Michael also known as Mickie Martyn

Crossderry, Craughwell. Reposing at Cawley’s Funeral Home tomorrow Thursday from 5. Removal at 7 to Clostoken Church. Mass for Mickie Martyn on Friday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Clostoken Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Care West, University Hospital Galway.

Orla O’Malley

Cordroon, Cross, Co. Mayo. Reposing at her residence tomorrow Thursday from 3 until 8. Removal on Friday to Church of The Sacred Heart, Cross for mass for Orla O’Malley at 1. Funeral afterwards to Cross East Cemetery, Cross. House private at all other times, by request.

Theresa McDonagh nee O’Donnell

Knockerasser, Moycullen. Reposing at Aiséirí, Church Road Moycullen this evening from 5:30 until 7:30. Funeral cortege will arrive at Church of the Immaculate Conception tomorrow Thursday for mass for Theresa McDonagh at 12. Funeral afterwards to adjoining Cemetery.

Ann Cooley nee Fahy

49 Clareview Park, Ballybane, Galway and formerly of Ballygurrane, Athenry. Reposing at Áras Naofa Funeral Home in the grounds of Church of St. Oliver Plunkett, Renmore this evening from 5:30. Removal at 7 to St. Brigid’s Church, Ballybane. Mass for Ann Cooley tomorrow Thursday at 11. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Athenry. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Clarenmore Services, Brothers of Charity.

Paddy King

Ardaun, Oranmore. Reposing at The Holy Family Funeral Home Mervue this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to adjoining Church. Mass for Paddy King tomorrow Thursday at 12. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Bohermore. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Rotunda Hospital, Neo Natal Intensive Care Unit.

Sean Halloran

Ballynonagh , Clonbur . Mass for Sean Halloran today at 1 in Saint Patrick’s Church, Clonbur. Funeral afterwards to Rosshill Cemetery.

Michael John Murphy

New Street, Ballinrobe, Co. Mayo. Mass for Michael John Murphy today at 1 in St. Mary’s Church, Ballinrobe. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Ballinrobe. House Private, by request.