Deathnotices Wednesday 8th November, 2017

Marie Fahy nee Garahy,

Cahertymore, Athenry and Coolnagrower, Fortal, Birr, Co. Offaly. Reposing at Quinn’s Funeral Home this evening from 5 until 7:30. Mass for Marie Fahy tomorrow Thursday at 12 in Church of The Assumption, Athenry. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Athenry. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Western Alzheimers.

Maura Gallagher nee Loughney

Seacrest, Knocknacarra and formerly of Castlebar and Castlemagee, Co. Mayo. Reposing at St. Anthony’s Room in the Church of St. John the Apostle, Knocknacarra today from 4:30. Removal at 6:30 to the church. Mass for Maura Gallagher tomorrow Thursday at 10:30. Funeral afterwards to Rathfran Cemetery, Carrowmore, Lacken, Co. Mayo.

Joe McMonagle

Mountbellew. Reposing at the residence of Amada Boyce nee McCormick, Cornagullion, Glendowan, Churchill today from 3 with rosary at 9. Mass for Joe McMonagle tomorrow Thursday at 11 in St. Colmcille’s Church, Glendowan. Funeral afterwards to Templedouglas Cemetery. House private from 10 tonight and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Heart Association.