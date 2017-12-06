Deathnotices Wednesday 6th December, 2017

Harry Begley

Devon Park, Salthill. Reposing at the O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue this evening from 5. Removal at 7:30 to Church of Christ the King, Salthill. Mass for Harry Begley tomorrow Thursday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery.

Brendan Killackey

Naomh Anna, Moore Street, Loughrea. Reposing at Kilboy’s Funeral Home, Loughrea this evening from 5 until 7. Funeral cortege arriving at St. Brendan’s Cathedral, Loughrea tomorrow Thursday for mass for Brendan Killackey at 12. Funeral afterwards to Carmelite Abbey Cemetery. House private tomorrow morning and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Ivy Patricia also known as Pat Warner nee Brown

Portumna Retirement Village, Portumna. Reposing at Dignity Chapel in Portumna Retirement Village this evening from 5 until 7. Removal tomorrow Thursday to St. Brigid’s Church, Portumna for mass for Pat Warner at 11. Funeral afterwards to Calvary Cemetery.

Annie Kilcooley nee Hanberry

Maida Vale, London and formerly of Derreen, Gort. Mass for Annie Kilcooley tomorrow Thursday at 12 in St. Columba’s Church, Kilbeacanty. Funeral afterwards to Rakerin Cemetery.

John also known as Johnny Kelly

Greenvalley Court, Woodford. Mass for Johnny Kelly today at 12 in St. John the Baptist Church, Woodford. Cremation to follow in Shannon Crematorium. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.