Deathnotices Wednesday 5th July, 2017

Teresa Connolly nee Sweeney

Tycooly, Caltra, Ballinasloe. Reposing at Franciscan College Oratory, Mountbellew this evening from 5. Removal at 8 to Our lady of Lourdes Church, Caltra. Mass for Teresa Connolly tomorrow Thursday at 12. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery.

Olive Connolly nee Treacy

Seacrest, Roscam and formerly Tiernascreagh, Portumna. Reposing at her home in Seacrest, Roscam this evening from 5 until 8. Removal tomorrow Thursday to Church of St. Oliver Plunkett, Renmore for mass for Olive Connolly at 11. Funeral afterwards to Renville Cemetery, Oranmore,. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to St. Mary’s Ward, University Hospital, Galway.

Mary Killarney nee Cafferky

Ryehill, Monivea. Reposing at the Chapel of Rest, Ryehill this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to the adjoining Sacred Heart Church. Mass for Mary Killarney tomorrow Thursday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Monivea Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Cystic Fibrosis Ireland.

Raymond Storan

Truskey West, Barna. Reposing at the Cillín within the Church of Mary Immaculate Queen, Barna this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to the Church. Mass for Raymond Storan tomorrow Thursday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery.

Bridget also known as Bridgie Forde nee Higgins

Richmond, Clonberne, Ballinasloe. Reposing at Kilkerrin Community Centre this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to St. Joseph’s Church, Kilkerrin. Mass for Bridgie Forde tomorrow Thursday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Esker Stephens cemetery. Family flowers only, by request.

Owen Ward

Hazelwood, Loughrea and formerly of Athenry Road, Loughrea. Reposing at Kilboy’s Funeral Home, Loughrea this evening from 5 until 8. Funeral cortege arriving at St. Brendan’s Cathedral, Loughrea tomorrow Thursday for mass for Owen Ward at 12. Funeral afterwards to Mount Pleasant cemetery. House private, by request.

Thomas also known as Todd Burke

Taghadoe, Maynooth, Co. Kildare and late of Kilconly, Tuam. Reposing at his residence tomorrow Thursday from 4 until 8 with prayers at 7. Removal on Friday morning to St. Mary’s Church, Maynooth for mass for Todd Burke at 12. Funeral afterwards to Laraghbryan cemetery. House private on Friday morning and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Alzheimers Society of Ireland.