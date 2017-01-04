Deathnotices Wednesday 4th Jan, 2017

John also known as Jack Blackton

Derrynamucka, Kylebrack, Loughrea. Reposing at St. Mary’s Funeral Home, Woodford this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Joseph’s Church, Ballinakill. Mass for Jack Blackton tomorrow Thursday at 12. Private cremation to follow. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to the Stroke Unit, University Hospital Galway.

Teresa Lydon

Sylvan Avenue, Fairlands Park, Newcastle and formerly of Ballyquirke, Moycullen. Reposing at the O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to Galway Cathedral. Mass for Teresa Lydon tomorrow Thursday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Moycullen Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request.

Michael Ward

44 St. Grellan’s Terrace, Ballinasloe. Reposing at Portiuncula Hospital Mortuary this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Michael’s Church, Ballinasloe. Mass for Michael Ward tomorrow Thursday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Creagh Cemetery.

Patrick Beatty

Glenanail, Castlegar. Reposing at Holy Family Funeral Home, Mervue this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to Castlegar Church. Mass for Patrick Beatty tomorrow Thursday at 12. Funeral afterwards to new cemetery, Bohermore. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Galway Hospice.

John Joe Fahy

Deerpark, Ballycrissane, Ballinasloe. Reposing at Kiltormer Nursing Home this evening from 5:30. Removal at 7 to Quansboro Church. Mass for John Joe Fahy tomorrow Thursday at 11:30. Funeral afterwards to Quansboro cemetery.

Tommy Geoghegan

Bridge Street, Oughterard. Reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home, Oughterard this evening from 6. Removal at 7 to Oughterard Church. Mass for Tommy Goeghegan tomorrow Thursday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Kilcummin cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Cancer Care West.