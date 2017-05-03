15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Deathnotices Wednesday 3rd May, 2017

By Reception
May 3, 2017

Time posted: 9:14 am

Thérése Murphy nee Quinn

Salthill, and Rustic Vaults, Tuam.  Reposing at  O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue, today from 4.  Removal at 6 to Church of Christ the King, Salthill.  Mass for Thérése Murphy tomorrow  Thursday at 12.  Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Bohermore.  House private, by request.

Sandra O’Neill,

Cur na Luas, Circular Road, Rahoon and formerly of Gael Carrig Park.  Reposing at Conneely’s Funeral Home, Flood Street this evening  from 5 until 7.  Arriving at Sacred Heart Church, Seamus Quirke Road tomorrow Thursday for mass for Sandra O’Neill at 11.  Funeral afterwards to Rahoon cemetery.

Winnie Traynor nee Minogue

Sandyford Village, Dublin 18 and Heathlawn, Killimor, Ballinasloe. Removal this  morning to St. Mary’s Church, Sandyford Village, Dublin 18 for mass for Winnie Traynor at 11.  Funeral afterwards to Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold’s Cross, Dublin.  Family flowers only, by request.  Donations. if desired, to Galway Hospice or St. John’s Ward, Portiuncula Hospital, Ballinasloe.

Death Notices
