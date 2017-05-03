Deathnotices Wednesday 3rd May, 2017

Thérése Murphy nee Quinn

Salthill, and Rustic Vaults, Tuam. Reposing at O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue, today from 4. Removal at 6 to Church of Christ the King, Salthill. Mass for Thérése Murphy tomorrow Thursday at 12. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Bohermore. House private, by request.

Sandra O’Neill,

Cur na Luas, Circular Road, Rahoon and formerly of Gael Carrig Park. Reposing at Conneely’s Funeral Home, Flood Street this evening from 5 until 7. Arriving at Sacred Heart Church, Seamus Quirke Road tomorrow Thursday for mass for Sandra O’Neill at 11. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon cemetery.

Winnie Traynor nee Minogue

Sandyford Village, Dublin 18 and Heathlawn, Killimor, Ballinasloe. Removal this morning to St. Mary’s Church, Sandyford Village, Dublin 18 for mass for Winnie Traynor at 11. Funeral afterwards to Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold’s Cross, Dublin. Family flowers only, by request. Donations. if desired, to Galway Hospice or St. John’s Ward, Portiuncula Hospital, Ballinasloe.