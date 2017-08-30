Deathnotices Wednesday 30th August, 2017

Mary Hernon nee Hernon

Rossaveal, Ballinahown, Connemara and formerly of Four Roads, Killmurvey, Inis Mór, Aran Islands. Reposing at Naughtons Funeral Home, Knock, Inverin this evening from 6 until 8. Reposing again at her residence tomorrow thursday morning from 11. Removal on Friday to Cill Treasa Church, Rossaveal for mass for Mary Hernon at 11. Funeral afterwards to Maoghraos cemetery, Rossaveal.

Margaret also known as Peggy Regan nee Noonan

Árd Aoibhinn, Moycullen. Reposing at Regan’s, Moycullen this evening from 5 until 7:30. Mass for Peggy Regan tomorrow Thursday at 12 in Church of the Immaculate Conception, Moycullen. Funeral afterwards to adjoining Cemetery.

Michael Carroll

Dún na Carraige, Salthill and formerly of Menlo. Reposing at 3 Dalysfort Road, Salthill today from 4 until 7. Removal tomorrow Thursday to Church of Christ the King, Salthill for mass for Michael Carroll at 12. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery.

Mary Byrne nee Byrne

Cooloo, Moylough and formerly of Clonberne. Reposing at Gilmores Funeral Home, Moylough this evening from 6 until 8. Mass for Mary Byrne tomorrow Thursday at 11 in St. Patrick’s Church, Moylough. Funeral afterwards to Moylough Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request.

Gerry Donnelly

Reahan, Tynagh. Reposing at St. Ignatius Funeral Home, Duniry this evening from 5. Removal at 7:15 to St. Laurence’s Church, Tynagh. Mass for Gerry Donnelly tomorrow Thursday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Tynagh Cemetery.

Hugh O’Connell,

Ardilaun Road, Newcastle and formerly of Horsevalley, Headford. Reposing at Carey’s Funeral Home, Clarin Road, Headford this evening from 5. Removal at 8 to St. Patrick and Cuana Church, Corner Chapel. Mass for Hugh O’Connell tomorrow Thursday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Donaghpatrick Cemetery.

Patrick Keeffe

Harrow, Middlesex, England and Cullagh, Abbeyknockmoy. Mass for Patrick Keeffe tomorrow Thursday at 12 in St. Bernard’s Church, Abbeyknockmoy. Funeral afterwards to Abbeyknockmoy Cemetery.

Noel Brady

Bawnmore, Claregalway and formerly of Carraigallen, Co. Leitrim. Reposing at Síoraíocht in the grounds of Church of the Assumption and St. James, Claregalway this evening from 5:30. Removal at 7 to adjoining church. Mass for Noel Brady tomorrow Thursday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Lackagh New Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Miceal McEvoy

Abbey View, Clonfert, Ballinasloe. Reposing at Portiuncula Hospital Mortuary Chapel this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to Clonfert Church. Mass for Miceal McEvoy tomorrow Thursday at 11:30. Funeral afterwards to Clonfert cemetery. House private, by request.

T J Clarke

Kilternan East, Kilcolgan and formerly of Brickens, Claremorris, Co. Mayo. Reposing at Holy Family Funeral Home, Mervue this evening from 5. Removal at 6 to adjoining church. Mass for T J Clarke tomorrow Thursday at 10. Funeral afterwards to Bekan cemetery, Claremorris, Co. Mayo.