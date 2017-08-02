Deathnotices Wednesday 2nd August, 2017

W.J. also known as Billy Flannagan

Dunlo Street, Ballinasloe. Reposing at Portiuncula Mortuary Chapel this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Michael’s Church, Ballinasloe. Mass for Billy Flannagan tomorrow Thursday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Creagh Cemetery.

Delia McDonagh nee Connolly

Ballindooley, Castlegar and Trienbawn, Belclare and formerly of Kilgevrin, Milltown. Reposing at Holy Family Funeral Home, Mervue this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Columba’s Church, Castlegar. Mass for Delia McDonagh tomorrow Thursday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Killower Cemetery, Belclare. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Western Alzheimer’s, Galway Hospice and The Irish Cancer Society.

Joe McDonagh

Walter Macken Place, Mervue and formerly of Colman’s Road, Shantalla. Reposing at the O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue this evening 4:30. Removal at 6:30 to St. Joseph’s Church, Presentation Road. Mass for Joe McDonagh tomorrow Thursday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to charity of your choice.

Vincent Carr

Carnmore, Oranmore. Reposing at Síoraíocht in the grounds of Church of the Assumption and St. James, Claregalway this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to adjoining church. Mass for Vincent Carr tomorrow Thursday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Claregalway Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.