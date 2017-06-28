Deathnotices Wednesday 28th June, 2017

Kevin Ryan

Sandymount, Killimor, Ballinasloe. Reposing at St. Joseph’s Centre, Killimor this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to St. Joseph’s Church, Killimor. Mass for Kevin Ryan tomorrow Thursday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Killimor Cemetery.

Eileen O’Shaughnessy nee Glynn

14 Crowe Street, Gort. Reposing at Monaghan’s Funeral Home, Gort this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to St. Colman’s Church, Gort. Mass for Eileen O’Shaughnessy tomorrow Thursday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Kiltartan Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

(Siobhán)

Siubhán Kavanagh nee O’Donnell

Whitestrand Road and formerly of An Coilleach, Spiddal. In her 91st year. Reposing at her daughter Maureen Kavanagh’s residence in Coilleach, Spiddal today from 4 until 8. Removal tomorrow Thursday to Cill Einne Church, Spiddal for mass for Siubhán Kavanagh at 11. Funeral afterwards to Coilleach cemetery.