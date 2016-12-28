Deathnotices Wednesday 28th Dec, 2016

Katie Gannon nee Walsh

Boula Ower, Headford. Reposing at Ryder’s Funeral Home, Headford tomorrow Thursday from 5. Removal at 7 to Glencorrib Church. Mass for Katie Gannon Friday at 10. Funeral afterwards to Killursa Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Alzheimer’s Association.

Dan Clarke

Emlough Craughwell. Reposing at Cawley’s Funeral Home, Craughwell on Friday from 6. Removal at 7:30 to St. Killian’s Church, Ballymana. Mass for Dan Clarke Saturday at 10. Funeral afterwards to Killogilleen Cemetery.

Mary O’Sullivan nee McCarthy

Dalgan, 19 Lower Canal Road and formerly of Dalgan, Shrule, Mayo. Reposing at the O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue tomorrow Thursday from 5. Removal at 6 to Saint Joseph’s Church, Presentation Road. Mass for Mary O’Sullivan on Friday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Kilursa Cemetery, Headford.

John Browne

St. Joseph’s Avenue, Henry Street. Reposing at the O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Ignatius Church, Sea Road. Mass for John Browne tomorrow Thursday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Forthill Cemetery.

Noel better known as ‘Pop’ Ryan

5 Cloghbrack, Eyrecourt, Ballinasloe. Reposing at Clonfert Community Centre today from 3. Removal at 7 to Clonfert Church. Mass for Pop Ryan tomorrow Thursday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Meelick Cemetery.

Ellen also known as ‘Nell’ Feeney

Rosshill Road. Mass for Ellen Feeney tomorrow Thursday at 11 in St. Oliver Plunkett Church Renmore. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery Bohermore.

Neil Fenton

Main Street, Oughterard. Reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home, Oughterard, this evening from 6 until 7. Followed by private cremation in Dublin.

Peter Moylan

Cahir, Ballinasloe. Reposing at Grenham’s Funeral Home Ballinasloe this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Michaels Church, Ballinasloe. Mass for Peter Moylan tomorrow Thursday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Creagh Cemetery.

Eileen Brennan nee McGarry

Bruckey, Castlegar and formerly of Bornacoola, Leitrim. Reposing at the Church of the Holy Family funeral Parlour, Mervue this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Columba’s Church, Castlegar. Mass for Eileen Brennan tomorrow Thursday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Killeen Cemetery, Castlegar. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Galway Hospice.

Michael Boland

Knockmoyle, Kylebrack, Loughrea. Reposing at Kilboy’s Funeral Home, Loughrea tomorrow Thursday from 5. Removal at 7 to St Joseph’s Church Ballinakill. Mass for Michael Boland on Friday at 12 followed by private cremation later.

Thomas better known as ‘Tomás’ Shaughnessy

Killannin, Rosscahill. Reposing at Aiséirí, Church Road , Moycullen this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to Killannin Church. Mass for Tomás Shaughnessy tomorrow Thursday at 12. Funeral afterwards to adjoining Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request.

Tim Fahy

Ranamacken, Tynagh, Loughrea. Reposing at Kilboy’s Funeral Home Loughrea this evening from 5 until 8. Funeral cortege will arrive at Church of the Holy Family, Clonlee for mass for Tim Fahy tomorrow Thursday at 1. Funeral afterwards to adjoining Cemetery. House private on Thursday morning and family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Croí.

Gerard Wallace

Cartron, Craughwell and formerly of Ringsend, Dublin and Bray, Wicklow. Reposing at Cawley’s Funeral Home, Craughwell this evening from 5. Removal at 6:30 to St. Killian’s Church, Ballymana. Mass for Gerard Wallace tomorrow Thursday at 11. Cremation afterwards in Mount Jerome Crematorium.

Winifred better known as ‘Winnie’ Keady nee Scully

Bohermore. Reposing at Irwin’s Funeral Home, Bothar Irwin this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Patricks Church, Forster Street. Mass for Winnie Keady on tomorrow Thursday at 12. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Bohermore. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Galway Parkinson’s association.

Eoghan O’Neill

Como, Italy and formerly of Cahergowan, Claregalway. Interment will take place in Italy.

Sean John Murphy

Rockfield, Attigara, Portumna. Reposing at his residence today from 2 until 6. Cremation to follow tomorrow Thursday at 11 in Mount Jerome Crematorium. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Irish Red Cross Portumna Branch.