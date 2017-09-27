Deathnotices Wednesday 26th Sept, 2017

Michael Healy

Castleffrench, Ballinamore Bridge, Ballinasloe. Reposing at Moran’s Funeral Home, Ballygar tomorrow thursday from 5 until 8. Removal from his home on Friday to Caltra Church for mass for Michael Healy at 12. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery. House private on Friday morning and family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Cancer Care West.

John Mannion

Lettersheana, Cashel. Reposing at his residence today from 1 until 9. Removal tomorrow Thursday to St. James’s Church, Cashel for mass for John Mannion at 1. Funeral afterwards to Highcashel Cemetery. House private tomorrow thursday morning and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Care West. A Shuttle Bus service will be available from Cashel Community Centre today from 4 until 9.

Robbie Burke

Lyons Estate, Celbridge, Co. Kildare and formerly of Ballyboggan, Athenry. Reposing at his residence today from 4. Removal tomorrow Thursday morning to St. Anne’s Church, Ardclough for mass for Robbie Burke at 12. Funeral afterwards to Newcastle Cemetery, Dublin. Donations, if desired, to Peamount Healthcare.

Neville Furlong,

Island View, Stradbally, Castleconnell, Co. Limerick. Reposing at Milford Care Centre, Castletroy this evening from 5. Removal at 8:30 to St. Joseph’s Church, Castleconnell. Mass for Neville Furlong tomorrow Thursday at 11:30. Funeral afterwards to St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Castleconnell. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice.

Claire Maloney nee Molloy

Carramanagh, Oughterard. Reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home, Oughterard this evening from 5. Removal at 6:30 to Oughterard Church. Mass for Claire Maloney tomorrow Thursday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Kilcummin Cemetery, Oughterard. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, Palliative Care, UHG.

Martin also known as Mattie Duggan

Lisheenkyle, Athenry and formerly of Rusholme, Manchester, UK. Reposing at Quinn’s Funeral Home this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to Church of The Assumption, Athenry. Mass for Mattie Duggan tomorrow Thursday at 12. Cremation afterwards at Shannon Crematorium. Family flowers only, by request.

Ann O’Reilly nee Gardiner

Barrack Street, Granard, Co. Longford and formerly of Frenchville, Grattan Road. Cremation service for Ann O’Reilly will take place at Shannon Crematorium, Shannon, Co. Clare today at 2:30.

Tommy Morrissey

Moneyteige, Craughwell. Mass for Tommy Morrissey this morning at 11 in St. Colman’s Church, Craughwell. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Athenry.