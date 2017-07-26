Deathnotices Wednesday 26th July, 2017

Mary also known as Yii Mernagh nee McDermott

Henry Street and formerly of Claddagh. Reposing at the O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue today from 4. Removal at 6 to St. Mary’s Church, Claddagh. Mass for Yii Mernagh tomorrow Thursday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery. House private, by request.

Celia also known as Ciss Kelly nee Monaghan

Ennis Road, Gort. Reposing at her home this evening from 5. Removal at 7:30 to St. Colman’s Church, Gort. Mass for Ciss Kelly tomorrow Thursday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Shanaglish Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

John O’Hanlon

Longford, Killea, Templemore, Co. Tipperary. Reposing at Loughnane’s Funeral Home, Birr, Co. Offaly this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to the home of his step-son Martin McHugh at Waterview, Turloughmore. Mass for John O’Hanlon tomorrow Thursday at 11 in the Church of Our Lady of Knock, Lackagh. Funeral afterwards to Lackagh Cemetery.

Joe Walsh

Crossursa, Headford. Reposing at Ryder’s Funeral Home, Headford this evening from 5:30. Removal at 8 to St. Patrick and Cuana Church, Corner Chapel. Mass for Joe Walsh tomorrow Thursday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Donaghpatrick Cemetery. House private and no flowers, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Maureen Kelly nee Ryder

Ballykeaghra, Tuam. Reposing at her residence this evening from 5 until 8. Removal tomorrow Thursday to St Colman’s Church, Corofin for mass for Maureen Kelly at 11:30. Funeral afterwards to Tuam Cemetery. House private on Thursday morning and family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to B. Braun Wellstone Kidney Dialysis, Galway.

Marie Flanagan nee Delaney

18 Oakfield, Oranmore. Mass for Marie Flanagan this morning at 10:30 in Oranmore Church. Cremation to follow at Shannon Crematorium. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice or Jigsaw.