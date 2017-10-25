Deathnotices Wednesday 25th October, 2017

Michael Greaney

Ballintleva, Belclare, Tuam. Reposing at his son Pat’s home in Ballintleva this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to Church of the Sacred Heart, Belclare. Mass for Michael Greaney tomorrow Thursday at 11:30. Funeral afterwards to Donaghpatrick Cemetery.

Marie Leahy nee Regan

Kilnadeema, Loughrea. Reposing at her residence in Kilnadeema today from 4 until 7. Funeral cortege to arrive to St. Dympna’s Church, Kilnadeema tomorrow Thursday for mass for Marie Leahy at 12. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery. House private tomorrow morning and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice Foundation.

Ann Quinn nee McHugh

Rahylin Glebe, Ballybane and formerly of Sheeaun Park, Turloughmore, Athenry. Reposing at Holy Family Funeral Home, Mervue this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to adjoining church. Mass for Ann Quinn tomorrow Thursday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Lackagh Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Patient Comfort Fund, Claddagh Ward, UHG.

Martin Greaney

Carn Ard, Circular Road and formerly of Moate, Co. Westmeath. Reposing at Irwin’s Funeral Home, Bothar Irwin this evening from 5 until 7. Private removal to his home afterwards. Mass for Martin Greaney tomorrow Thursday at 11 in Sacred Heart Church, Seamus Quirke Road. Funeral afterwards to Renville Cemetery, Oranmore.

Baby Emily Leonard

Knockdoe, Claregalway. Daughter of Samantha Devaney and Michael Leonard. Mass of the Angels for Baby Emily Leonard tomorrow Thursday at 3 in Our Lady’s Chapel adjacent to Lackagh Church. Funeral afterwards to Lackagh New Cemetery. House private, by request.