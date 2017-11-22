Deathnotices Wednesday 22nd November, 2017

Deirdre McMahon

Upper Newcastle. Reposing at the O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Ave this evening from 5 until 7. Removal tomorrow Thursday to Galway Cathedral for mass for Deirdre McMahon at 12. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon cemetery. House private tomorrow morning, by request.

Seamus McDonagh

Knocknacarra Park and formerly of Waterlane. Reposing at St. Anthony’s Room within Church of St. John the Apostle, Knocknacarra this afternoon from 4:30. Removal at 6 to the church. Mass for Seamus McDonagh tomorrow Thursday at 12:30. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Galway Hospice.

Maureen Gilroy nee Tyrrell

Maryfield Nursing Home, Athenry; Renmore and formerly of Highfield Park and Lower Salthill. Reposing at Áras Naofa within grounds of Church of St. Oliver Plunkett, Renmore this evening from 5:30. Removal at 7 to adjoining church. Mass for Maureen Gilroy tomorrow Thursday at 11. Funeral afterwards to new cemetery, Bohermore. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Western Alzheimers Association.

Mary Flint nee Mulvihill

Sruelodge, Srue, Rosscahill. Reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home, Oughterard tomorrow Thursday from 4:30. Removal at 6 to Oughterard Church. Mass for Mary Flint on Friday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Kilcummin cemetery, Oughterard.

Kitty Ryan

Newline, Ballycrissane, Ballinasloe. Mass for Kitty Ryan today at 12 in Church of the Immaculate Conception, Tiernascragh. Funeral afterwards to Killimor old cemetery.