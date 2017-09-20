Deathnotices Wednesday 20th September, 2017

Mary Kate Dempsey nee Burke

Masonbrook, Loughrea. Reposing at Kilboy’s Funeral Home tomorrow Thursday from 6 until 8. Funeral cortege will arrive at St. Brendan’s Cathedral Loughrea on Friday for mass for Mary Kate Dempsey at 12. Funeral afterwards to Mount Pleasant Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to St. Brendan’s Community Nursing Unit, Loughrea.

Patricia also known at Patsy Prendergast nee Dolan

Kincullia, Loughrea. Reposing at Kilboy’s Funeral Home, Loughrea this evening from 5 until 8. Removal tomorrow Thursday to arrive at Loughrea Cathedral for mass for Patsy Prendergast at 12. Funeral afterwards to Carmelite Abbey Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Portumna Retirement Village Resident Activity Fund.

Mary Flynn

Castlelawn Heights and formerly of Glenfarne, Co. Leitrim. Reposing at the Church of the Holy Family Funeral Parlour, Mervue today from 3. Removal at 5 to St. Mary’s Church, Glenfarne, Co. Leitrim. Mass for Mary Flynn tomorrow Thursday at 11. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Antoinette Hall nee Halpin

Knocknacarra and formerly of Dangan Heights and Ascal Ribh, Dublin. Reposing at the O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue, this evening from 5. Removal at 6:30 to St. James’s Church, Bushypark. Mass for Antoinette Hall tomorrow Thursday at 12. Private cremation afterwards. No flowers, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Barbara Bohan nee Naughton

Doon East, Roscahill and formerly of Gleann Mhac Muirinn, Costello. Reposing at Aiseiri, Church Road, Moycullen this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to Killannin Church. Mass for Barbara Bohan tomorrow Thursday at 12. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Patrick also known as Paddy Breheny

Ballinlass, Ballinamore Bridge, Ballinasloe. Reposing at Moran’s Funeral Home, Ballygar this evening from 5 until 7. Removal afterwards to St. Brendan’s Church, Tohergar. Mass for Paddy Breheny tomorrow Thursday at 11:30. Funeral afterwards to Ballygar Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Prof David Wilcox

Woodlands Park, Moycullen. Reposing at his residence this evening from 5 until 7. Removal tomorrow Thursday to Shannon Crematorium for Service for Prof David Wilcox at 12:30. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

John P also known as P J Geraghty

Kinclare, Caltra, Ballinasloe. Reposing at his residence this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Caltra. Mass for P J Geraghty tomorrow Thursday at 1. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to East Galway and Midlands Cancer Support.

John T Flanagan,

Glanasloth, Loughrea. Funeral cortege arriving at St. Andrew’s Church, Leitrim today for mass for John T Flanagan at 12. Funeral afterwards to Leitrim New Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Patient Comfort Fund, UHG.

Marian Moylan nee Comer,

Woodford. Mass for Marian Moylan today at 12 in St. John the Baptist Church, Woodford. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.