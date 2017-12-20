Deathnotices Wednesday 20th December 2017

Teresa Quirke

Parkview Drive, Tuam. Reposing at Glynn’s Funeral Home, High Street, Tuam tomorrow Thursday from 5. Removal at 8 to Cathedral of the Assumption, Tuam. Mass for Teresa Quirke on Friday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Tuam cemetery. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust.

Donal Deignan

Coole, Gort and formerly of Ardrahan Village and Riverstown, Co. Sligo. Reposing at his home in Coole, Gort today from 4 until 8. Arriving at St. Colman’s Church, Gort tomorow Thursday for mass for Donal Deignan at 12. Funeral afterwards to Labane Cemetery. House private tomorrow Thursday and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Alzheimer Society of Ireland.

Deirdre Connors nee Connolly

Grange, Kilnadeema, Loughrea. Reposing at Dignity Funeral Home, Barrack Street, Loughrea this evening from 5:30. Removal at 7:30 to St. Dympna’s Church, Kilnadeema. Mass for Deirdre Connors tomorrow Thursday at 12. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery.

Florence Sheppard-Fahy nee Culbert

Coolola, Aughrim, Ballinasloe and formerly of Glanloughaun, Clontuskert. Funeral cortege arriving at St. John’s Church, Ballinasloe this afternoon for service for Florence Sheppard-Fahy at 2. Interment afterwards in St. Matthew’s Churchyard, Glanloughaun, Clontuskert.

Marie Cadden

Bothuna, Spiddal. Mass for Marie Cadden this afternoon at 1 in Cille Einde Church, Spiddal. Funeral afterwards to Coilleach Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.