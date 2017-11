Deathnotices Wednesday 1st November, 2017

Joe Joyce

Glengowla, Oughterard. Reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home, Oughterard tomorrow thursday from 5:30. Removal at 7 to Oughterard Church. Mass for Joe Joyce on Friday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Kilcummin cemetery, Oughterard.

Paddy Pettit

Barna, Glenamaddy. Reposing at his residence today from 4 until 9. Mass for Paddy Pettit tomorrow Thursday at 12 in St. Patrick’s Church, Glenamaddy. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Creggs Road, Glenamaddy. A shuttle bus service will operate from Glenamaddy Community Centre to his residence today from 3:30.

Sonny Gilmore

Old Road, Abbeyknockmoy, Tuam. Reposing at Mannion’s Funeral Home, Abbeyknockmoy this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to St. Bernard’s Church, Abbeyknockmoy. Mass for Sonny Gilmore tomorrow Thursday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Abbeyknockmoy Cemetery.

Peter Gordon

Lurgan Park, Renmore and Castleffrench, Ballinamore Bridge. Mass for Peter Gordon today at 12:30 in St. Brendan’s Church, Toghergar. Funeral afterwards to Killyan Cemetery.

Hubert also known as Hoby Gordon

Ballygall Road, Glasnevin, Dublin and Moate, Killimor, Ballinasloe. Mass for Hoby Gordan today at 12 in St. Joseph’s Church, Killimor. Funeral afterwards to Tynagh Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown.