Deathnotices Wednesday 18th October, 2017

Celine McCrossan nee McNamara

Barry Ave, Mervue. Reposing at Holy Family Funeral Home, Mervue tomorrow Thursday from 5. Removal at 7 to adjoining church. Mass for Celine McCrossan on Friday at 12. Funeral afterwards to new cemetery, Bohermore. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Smiles for Shauna supporting teenagers with Cancer.

Tom Henehan

Highfield Park and formerly of Tralee, Co. Kerry. Reposing at Sioraíocht in the grounds of Church of the Assumption and St. James, Claregalway this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to adjoining church. Mass for Tom Henehan tomorrow Thursday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Lackagh new cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Galway Hospice.

Seán Lyons

Kilmore House, The Lodge, Headford and formerly of Killcannon, Cavan. Reposing at his home at The Lodge, Headford this evening from 5 until 8. Arriving at St. Patrick and Cuana Church, Corner Chapel tomorrow Thursday for mass for Seán Lyons at 1. Funeral afterwards to Donaghpatrick cemetery. House private tomorrow morning and family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Cancer Research.

Nora King

Ballyconneely. Reposing at Chapel of Rest, Ballyconneely this evening from 5. Removal at 8 to Church of the Holy Family, Ballyconneely. Mass for Nora King tomorrow Thursday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Ballyconneely Cemetery. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to St. Anne’s Nursing Home, Clifden.

John Burke also known as Cork Johnny

St. Laurence’s Fields, Loughrea. Funeral cortege to arrive at St. Brendan’s Cathedral, Loughrea today for mass for Cork Johnny at 12. Funeral afterwards to Garrybreeda Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.