Deathnotices Wednesday 18th January, 2017

Mary Tierney nee Barron

Prospect Hill and formerly of Ballyhale and Luimnagh, Headford. Reposing at Currandulla Mortuary Chapel this evening from 5. Removal at 6 to adjoining church. Mass for Mary Tierney tomorrow Thursday at 1. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Bohermore.

Edward better known as Eddie McKeown

Gurrane, Tynagh. Reposing at St. Joseph’s Centre, Killimor this evening from 5. Removal at 7:15 to St. Laurences Church, Tynagh. Mass for Eddie McKeown tomorrow Thursday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Tynagh Cemetery. Donations if desired to Galway Hospice.

Ita Kerin

Ennistymon and late of Ardoon, Salthill. Reposing at Linnane’s Funeral Home, Ennistymon this evening from 5:30. Removal at 6:30 to Ennistymon Church. Mass for Ita Kerin tomorrow Thursday at 12. Funeral afterwards to old cemetery, Ennistymon.

Mary Boyle

Tuam and formerly of Mullaghmore, Moylough. Reposing at Gilmores Funeral Home, Moylough this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to St. Patrick’s Church, Moylough. Mass for Mary Boyle tomorrow Thursday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Moylough Cemetery.

Nora McDonagh nee Naughton

Rosslodge, Headford and formerly of Rostaff, Headford. Reposing at Ryders Funeral Home, High Street, Headford this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to St. Patrick and Cuana Church, Corner Chapel. Mass for Nora McDonagh tomorrow Thursday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Donaghpatrick cemetery. Donations if desired to Alzheimers Association.

Joan Molloy nee Hodgins

Brocka, Ballinderry, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary and Tynagh. Arriving at Terryglass Church this morning for mass for Joan Molloy at 11. Funeral afterwards to Tynagh Cemetery.

Andrew Patrick Hogan

Bundoran and Galway. Reposing at the family home at 15 Ross Árd, Cappagh Road, Knocknacarra today from 2 until 9. Removal tomorrow Thursday to St. John the Apostle Church, Knocknacarra for mass for Andrew Patrick Hogan at 12. Funeral afterwards to new cemetery, Bohermore.

Mary Ann also known as Molly Nevin nee Fahy

Gurteenpadder, Gortanumera, Portumna. Mass for Molly Nevin this morning at 11 in Church of the Ascension, Gortanumera. Funeral afterwards to Churchill Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Portumna Social Services Day Care Centre.

Jack Totman

Newcastle and Brooklodge Nursing Home, Ballyglunin, Tuam. In his 94th year. Removal this morning to Brooklodge Church, Ballyglunin for mass for Jack Totman at 12. Funeral afterwards to Kilmoylan cemetery.

Dara also known as Dara Stiofán McDonagh

Minna, Inverin, Connemara. Mass for Dara Stiofán McDonagh today at 12 in Minna Church. Funeral afterwards to Knock cemetery. House private this morning and family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Alzheimers Society of Ireland.