Deathnotices Wednesday 17th May, 2017

May 17, 2017

Martin also known as Mattie Walsh

The Farm House, Ballybane.  Reposing at the Holy Family Funeral Home, Mervue this evening from 5.  Removal at 8 to St. Bridget’s Church, Ballybane.  Mass for Mattie Walsh tomorrow Thursday at 12.  Funeral afterwards to Lisheen Cemetery.  Family flowers only, by request.  Donations, if desired, to Parkinson’s Association of Ireland.

Angela Morrin nee Carr

Carheens Cross, Claremorris, Co. Mayo.  Mass for Angela Morrin today at 12 in Cross Church.  Funeral afterwards to Cross East Cemetery.

John Walsh

19 Rockbarton Road, Salthill and formerly of Aughagowla, Westport, Co. Mayo.  Mass for John Walsh today at 12 in Church of Christ the King, Salthill.  Funeral afterwards to Rahoon cemetery.  House private and family flowers only, by request.  Donations if desired to Croí.

 

