The Home Run

Deathnotices Wednesday 16th August, 2017

August 16, 2017

Una Boyle nee Cunnane

Brownsgrove House, Brownsgrove, Tuam and formerly of Carraun, Claremorris.  Reposing at Glynn’s Funeral Home, High Street, Tuam tomorrow Thursday from 6.  Removal at 8 to Cathedral of the Assumption, Tuam.  Mass for Una Boyle on Friday at 11.  Funeral afterwards to Knock cemetery, Knock, Co. Mayo.  House private, by request.

Kathleen also known as Kitty Walsh nee Dillon

Marian Park, Portumna.  Reposing at Dignity Chapel in Portumna Retirement Village tomorrow thursday from 6.  Removal at 8 to St. Bridget’s Church, Portumna.  Mass for Kitty Walsh on Friday at 11.  Funeral afterwards to Calvary cemetery.

Michael Burke

Kilnadeema, Loughrea.  Reposing at Kilboy’s Funeral Home this evening from 5.  Removal at 7 to St. Dympna’s Church, Kilnadeema.  Mass for Michael Burke tomorrow Thursday at 12.  Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery.  Family flowers only, by request.  Donations, if desired, to Patient Comfort Fund, St. Brendan’s Community Nursing Unit, Loughrea.

John Mooney

10 An Crannóg, Old Galway Road, Loughrea and formerly of Burkeville House, Poppy Hill, Killoran, Ballinasloe.  Removal from his home today to Our Lady of the Assumption Church, Killoran for mass for John Mooney at 12.  Funeral afterwards to Killalaghton Cemetery.  House private and family flowers only, by request.  Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Imelda Egan

Ocean Wave, Salthill and formerly of Bohermore.  Reposing at Irwin’s Funeral Home, Bothar Irwin this evening from 5:30.  Removal at 7 to St. Patrick’s Church, Forster Street.  Mass for Imelda Egan tomorrow Thursday at 10:30.  Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Bohermore.

Death Notices
