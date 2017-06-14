15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Molly in the Morning

Deathnotices Wednesday 14th June, 2017

By Reception
June 14, 2017

Time posted: 8:30 am

Patrick also known as Paddy Burns

Carrowcullen, Dunmore.  Reposing at Glynn’s Funeral Home, Dunmore this evening from 5.  Removal at 7 to St. Nicholas’s Church, Dunmore.  Mass for Paddy Burns tomorrow Thursday at 11.  Funeral afterwards to Local Cemetery.

Jane Quinn nee Coone

Chapel Park, Clontuskert, Ballinasloe and late of Ballyroan, Co. Laois.  Reposing at Portiuncula Hospital Mortuary Chapel this evening from 5.  Removal at 7:30 to St. Augustine’s Church, Clontuskert arriving at 8 approximately.  Mass for Jane Quinn tomorrow Thursday at 12.  Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery.

William also known as Willie Costello

Thomastown, Belclare, Tuam. In his 96th year.  Reposing at Burns Funeral Home, Tuam this evening from 6.  Removal at 8 to Church of the Sacred Heart, Belclare.  Mass for Willie Costello tomorrow Thursday at 12.  Funeral afterwards to Killower Cemetery.  Family flowers only, by request.  Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Mary also known as Cis Mc Donagh nee Murphy

Ashford, Cong.  In her 102nd year.  Reposing at The Crossroads Community Centre, Cong this evening from 5.  Removal at 7 to St. Mary’s Church, Cong.  Mass for Cis McDonagh tomorrow Thursday at 12.  Funeral afterwards to Lisloughrey Cemetery, Cong.

