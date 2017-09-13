15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Molly in the Morning

Molly in the Morning

Deathnotices Wednesday 13th Sept, 2017

By Reception
September 13, 2017

Time posted: 8:52 am

Sheila McDonagh nee Conneely

Rossaveal, Ballinahown and formerly of Tully, Ballinahown, Connemara.  Reposing at her residence today from 3 until 9 with rosary at 9.  Removal tomorrow Thursday to Cill Treasa Church, Rossaveal for mass for Sheila McDonagh at 11.  Funeral afterwards to Maoghraos Cemetery, Ballinahown.  House private tomorrow Thursday morning and family flowers only, by request.  Donations, if desired, to Western Alzheimers.

Margaret Ryan nee Hernon

Corrib Park, Newcastle and formerly of Reddington Road, Shantalla.  Reposing at the O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue this evening from 5.  Removal at 7 to Sacred Heart Church, Seamus Quirke Road.  Mass for Margaret Ryan tomorrow Thursday at 11.  Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery.  Family flowers only, by request.  Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Maura Folan nee Joyce

Ballinakill, Lettermullen and formerly of Tiernee, Lettermore, Connemara.   Removal from her home today to Realt na Mara Church, Lettermullen for mass for Maura Folan at 12.  Funeral afterwards to Cuigeál Cemetery, Lettermullen.  House private this morning, by request.

print
Death Notices
Gardai searching for owner of van which crashed through Kiltartan railway crossing
September 12, 2017
Deathnotices Tuesday 12th September, 2017
September 11, 2017
Deathnotices 11th Sept, 2017
September 10, 2017
Death Notices Sunday 10th September, 2017