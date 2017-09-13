Deathnotices Wednesday 13th Sept, 2017

Sheila McDonagh nee Conneely

Rossaveal, Ballinahown and formerly of Tully, Ballinahown, Connemara. Reposing at her residence today from 3 until 9 with rosary at 9. Removal tomorrow Thursday to Cill Treasa Church, Rossaveal for mass for Sheila McDonagh at 11. Funeral afterwards to Maoghraos Cemetery, Ballinahown. House private tomorrow Thursday morning and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Western Alzheimers.

Margaret Ryan nee Hernon

Corrib Park, Newcastle and formerly of Reddington Road, Shantalla. Reposing at the O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to Sacred Heart Church, Seamus Quirke Road. Mass for Margaret Ryan tomorrow Thursday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Maura Folan nee Joyce

Ballinakill, Lettermullen and formerly of Tiernee, Lettermore, Connemara. Removal from her home today to Realt na Mara Church, Lettermullen for mass for Maura Folan at 12. Funeral afterwards to Cuigeál Cemetery, Lettermullen. House private this morning, by request.