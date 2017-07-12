Deathnotices Wednesday 12th July, 2017

Rosemary Goodbody nee Wilkinson

Kiltulla, Athenry. Funeral service for Rosemary Goodbody in St. Nicholas’ Collegiate Church tomorrow Thursday at 12. Cremation to follow. Garden flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society Daffodil Day.

John also known as Jack Hussey

Fartown, Glenamaddy. Reposing at the home of his daughter Bernie and son-in-law PJ Fleming, Gortnadieve, Creggs this evening from 6 until 9. Removal tomorrow Thursday to St. Patrick’s Church, Glenamaddy for mass for Jack Hussey at 1:30. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Glenamaddy.

Noreen Faherty

Kilroe West, Inverin and The Green, College Road. In her 92nd year. Reposing at Naughton’s Funeral Home, Knock, Inverin tomorrow Thursday from 5:30. Removal at 7:30 to Knock Church. Mass for Noreen Faherty on Friday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Knock Cemetery.

Mary also known as Mary Jo O’Dwyer nee Connolly

Ardkyle, Sixmilebridge, Co. Clare and formerly of Glenamaddy. Reposing at McMahon’s Funeral Home, Sixmilebridge this evening from 6. Removal at 7:30 to Sixmilebridge Parish Church. Mass for Mary Jo O’Dwyer tomorrow Thursday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Feenagh Cemetery.

Billy Mulholland,

Mary’s Nursing Home, Shantalla and formerly of The Hilltop Hotel, Salthill. Reposing at the O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue this evening from 4:30. Removal at 7:30 to Church of Christ the King, Salthill. Mass for Billy Mulholland tomorrow Thursday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.