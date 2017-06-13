Deathnotices Tuesday13th June, 2017

Mary also known as Cis Mc Donagh nee Murphy

Ashford, Cong. In her 102nd year. Reposing at The Crossroads Funeral Home, Cong tomorrow Wednesday from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Mary’s Church, Cong. Mass for Cis McDonagh on Thursday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Lisloughrey cemetery, Cong.

Tom Donoghue

Gortnaclough, Kinvara. Reposing at Corless Funeral Home this evening from 6:30. Removal at 8:30 to St. Joseph’s Church, Kinvara. Mass for Tom Donoghue tomorrow Wednesday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Mount Cross Cemetery.

Lt. Paul Giblin

8 Whitestrand Park, Salthill. Reposing at his home this evening from 6 until 8. Private removal tomorrow Wednesday to St. Oliver Plunkett Church, Renmore for mass for Lt. Paul Giblin at 12. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Bohermore. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Carrie Manning nee Scannell

Coast Road, Oranmore. Mass for Carrie Manning today at 12 in Church of the Immaculate Conception, Oranmore. Funeral afterwards to Renville Cemetery. Donations, if desired, to Alzheimers Society of Ireland.

Sr. Patricia Monahan

Cuan Chaitriona, Castlebar, Co. Mayo and Convent of Mercy, Loughrea. Mass for Sr. Patricia Monahan today at 12 in St. Brendan’s Cathedral, Loughrea. Burial afterwards in Convent Cemetery.

Brian Staunton

Cregg, Craughwell and formerly of Grattan Road. Mass for Brian Staunton today at 12 in St. Killian’s Church, Ballymana. Funeral afterwards to Killogilleen Cemetery. No flowers, by request. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Care West or Athenry Cancer Care.