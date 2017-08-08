Deathnotices Tuesday 8th August, 2017

Mary Costello nee Hogan

Ballindooley, Castlegar. Reposing at Holy Family Funeral Parlour within the grounds of the Church of the Holy Family, Mervue tomorrow, Wednesday from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Columba’s Church, Castlegar. Mass for Mary Costello on Thursday at 12. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Bohermore.

Johnny Burke

St. Anthony’s Terrace, Bohermore and formerly of Waterlane. Reposing at Holy Family Funeral Parlour within the grounds of Church of the Holy Family, Mervue this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Patrick’s Church, Forster Street. Mass for Johnny Burke tomorrow, Wednesday at 11. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Bohermore. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to I.C.U. University Hospital, Galway.