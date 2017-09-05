Deathnotices Tuesday 5th September, 2017

Katie Potter nee Glynn

Grallagh, Menlough, Ballinasloe and Ballinacregg, Carnmore. Reposing at St. Mary’s Funeral Home, Menlough this evening from 6 until 8. Mass for Katie Potter tomorrow Wednesday at 12 in St. Mary’s Church, Menlough. Funeral afterwards to Menlough new cemetery. Family flowers only, by request.

Sr. Annunciata Fox

formerly of Currandulla and Convent of Mercy, Forster Street. Reposing at Stella Maria Convent, Rosary Lane, Taylors Hill this afternoon from 4. Removal at 7 to St. Patrick’s Church, Forster Street. Mass for Sr. Annunciata Fox tomorrow Wednesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to new cemetery, Bohermore.

Martin Nevin

Castleben, New Inn, Ballinasloe. Reposing at Kilboy’s Funeral Home, Loughrea this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Killian’s Church, New Inn. Mass for Martin Nevin tomorrow Wednesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Bullaun local cemetery.

Peter Flanagan

Glenrevagh, Corrandulla. Arriving at St. Brendan’s Church Corrandulla today for mass for Peter Flanagan at 1.30. Funeral afterwards to Cregg Cemetery. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Glenrevagh/Cahermorris Community Defibrillator Fund.

John Kilcar,

Liss, Kylebrack, Loughrea. Mass for John Kilcar this morning at 11 in St. Josephs Church, Ballinakill. Funeral afterwards to Ballinakill Local Cemetery.