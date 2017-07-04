Deathnotices Tuesday 4th July, 2017

Bridget also known as Bridgie Forde nee Higgins

Richmond, Clonberne, Ballinasloe. Reposing at Kilkerrin Community Centre tomorrow wednesday from 6. Removal at 8 to St. Joseph’s Church, Kilkerrin. Mass for Bridgie Forde on Thursday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Esker Stephens cemetery.

Owen Ward

Hazelwood, Loughrea and formerly of Athenry Road, Loughrea. Reposing at Kilboy’s Funeral Home, Loughrea tomorrow Wednesday from 5 until 8. Funeral cortege arriving at St. Brendan’s Cathedral, Loughrea on Thursday for mass for Owen Ward at 12. Funeral afterwards to Mount Pleasant cemetery. House private, by request.

Dan Fahey

formerly of Killabeg, Kilconnell and London. In his 95th year. Reposing at Kiltormer Nursing Home this evening from 6 until 8. Mass for Dan Fahey tomorrow Wednesday at 11 in St. Patrick’s Church, Kiltormer. Funeral afterwards to new cemetery, Kiltormer.

Thomas also known as Todd Burke

Taghadoe, Maynooth, Co. Kildare and late of Kilconly, Tuam. Reposing at his residence on thursday from 4 until 8 with prayers at 7. Removal on friday morning to St. Mary’s Church, Maynooth for mass for Todd Burke at 12. Funeral afterwards to Laraghbryan cemetery. House private on Friday morning and family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Alzheimers Society of Ireland.

Callum Holly

Cloonkeen, Athenry. Reposing at his home today from 2 until 8. Arriving at Newcastle Church, Athenry tomorrow Wednesday for mass for Callum Holly at 12. Funeral afterwards to new cemetery, Athenry. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Pieta House.

Kathleen Glynn nee Raferty

Derrybrien, Loughrea. Reposing at Mullins Funeral Home, Gort this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to Derrybrien Church. Mass for Kathleen Glynn tomorrow Wednesday at 11. Funeral afterwards to local cemetery. Donations if desired to Galway Hospice.