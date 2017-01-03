Deathnotices Tuesday 3rd January, 2017

Patsy Barry nee Gallery

Galway Road, Tuam and formerly of Parkroe, Craughwell and Donegan Mullagh, Ennis, Co. Clare. Reposing at Glynn’s Funeral Home, High Street Tuam this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to Cathedral of The Assumption. Tuam. Mass for Patsy Barry tomorrow Wednesday at 12.30. Funeral afterwards to Claretuam Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request.

Noel McDonagh

Santry Close, Dublin and formerly of Knockferry, Rosscahill. Reposing at Aiséiri, Church Road, Moycullen this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to Killanin Church. Mass for Noel McDonagh tomorrow Wednesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery.

Brigid Whoriskey nee Boyle

Devon Park, Salthill. Reposing at her daughter Mary Nee’s residence, 1 Glenard Crescent, Salthill today from 4 until 7. Private removal tomorrow Wednesday to Church of Christ the King, Salthill for mass for Brigid Whoriskey at 11. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to St. Vincent de Paul.

Michael also known as Micky O’Connor

Watford, England and formerly of St. Brendan’s Terrace, Ballinasloe. Reposing at Grenham’s Funeral Home this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Michael’s Church, Ballinasloe. Mass for Micky O’Connor tomorrow Wednesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Creagh Cemetery.

Patrick better known as Packie McKeigue

Crossconnell, Clontuskert, Ballinasloe. Reposing at Portiuncula Mortuary this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Augustine’s Church, Clontuskert. Mass for Packie McKeigue tomorrow Wednesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to adjacent Cemetery. No flowers, by request. Donations if desired to Galway Hospice.

Nancy Madden nee McKeown

Graigueagown, Portumna. Mass for Nancy Madden today at 1 in St. Bridget’s Church, Portumna. Funeral afterwards to Kyleminouge Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Galway Hospice.

Michael Molloy

Shannon Park, Portumna and Portland, Lurrha, Tipperary. Mass for Michael Molloy today at 11 in St. Bridget’s Church, Portumna. Funeral afterwards to Calvary Cemetery.