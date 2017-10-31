Deathnotices Tuesday 31st Oct, 2017

Dermot Donohue

Killoran Ballinasloe. Reposing at Grenham’s funeral home Ballinasloe today from 4 until 7. Mass for Dermot Donohue tomorrow Wednesday at 12 in Church of the Assumption, Killoran. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Croí.

John O’Flynn

Ballard, Barna. Reposing at The Cillin within Barna Church this evening from 6. Removal at 7.30 to the church. Mass for John O’Flynn tomorrow Wednesday at 11. Funeral afterwards to new cemetery Emo, Co. Laois arriving at 3 approximately.

Josephine Hoban nee Kilkenny

Portumna Retirement Village and formerly of Belview, Lawrencetown, Ballinasloe. Reposing at Portumna Retirement Village today from 4 until 7. Private removal tomorrow Wednesday to St. Mary’s Church, Lawrencetown for mass for Josephine Hoban at 1. Funeral afterwards to St. Patrick’s cemetery, Kiltormer.

Peter Gordon

Lurgan Park, Renmore and Castleffrench, Ballinamore Bridge. Reposing at The Pastoral Centre, Mountbellew this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to St. Brendan’s Church, Toghergar. Mass for Peter Gordon tomorrow Wednesday at 12.30. Funeral afterwards to Killyan Cemetery.

Mae Gibbons nee Colleran

Girroga Heights, Ashfield Park, Ennis. Reposing at Glynn’s Funeral Home, High Street Tuam this evening from 6 until 7.30. Burial service for Mae Gibbons tomorrow Wednesday at 11 in the New Cemetery Bohermore.

Bridget also known as Bridie O’Hehir nee Goode

Hawthorn Crescent Ballinasloe and formerly of Barnacragh, Aughrim. Reposing at Dignity Funeral Home, Main Street Ballinasloe this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Creagh. Mass for Bridie O’Hehir tomorrow Wednesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Creagh Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Portiuncula Hospital or Millrace Nursing Home Patient Comfort Fund

Margaret Brook nee Gavin

282 Corrib Park and formerly of Magheramore, Oughterard. Reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home Oughterard this evening from 5. Removal at 6.30 to Oughterard Church. Mass for Margaret Brook tomorrow Wednesday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Kilcummin Cemetery, Oughterard. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Patrick Joseph also known as Pat O’Grady

Maunsell’s road and formerly of Kilbeacanty Gort. Mass for Pat O’Grady this morning at 11 in Church of Christ the King, Salthill. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Cancer Care West and Galway Hospice.

Hubert also known as Hoby Gordon

Ballygall road, Glasnevin Dublin and Moate, Killimor Ballinasloe. Reposing at St. Joseph’s Centre, Killimor this evening from 5 until 7. Mass for Hoby Gordan tomorrow Wednesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Tynagh Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to St. Francis Hospice Blanchardstown.