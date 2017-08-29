15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Deathnotices Tuesday 29th August, 2017

August 29, 2017

John also known as Jack Keady

Liosdara, Oakpark Tralee and formerly of Bahoona Rd, Spiddal.  Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Matt Talbot Rd, Tralee today from 4.15.  Removal at 6.15 to St. John’s Church, Tralee.   Mass for John Keady tomorrow Wednesday at 12.  Interment afterwards in Abbey New Cemetery, Ardfert, Co. Kerry.

Catherine better known as Kitty O’Shea

Terryland, formerly of Ballynacally, Ennis Co. Clare.  Reposing today at Christ the King Church Ballycorick, Ballynacally from 6 with prayers at 8.  Mass for Catherine O’Shea tomorrow Wednesday at 12.30 followed by cremation in Shannon Crematorium.  Family flowers only, by request.

Willie Greaney

Cregboy, Claregalway, formerly of Carnmore.  Reposing at Síoraíocht in the grounds of the Church of the Assumption and St James, Claregalway this afternoon from 4.  Removal at 7 to adjoining church.  Mass for Willie Greaney tomorrow Wednesday at 11.  Funeral afterwards in Claregalway Cemetery.  House private and family flowers only,  by request.

