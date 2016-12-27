Deathnotices Tuesday 27th Dec, 2016

Tim Fahy

Ranamacken, Tynagh, Loughrea. Reposing at Kilboy’s Funeral Home tomorrow Wednesday from 5 until 8. Funeral cortege will arrive at Church of the Holy Family, Clonlee for mass for Tim Fahy Thursday at 1. Funeral afterwards to adjoining Cemetery. House strictly private, Thursday morning. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Croí.

Gerard Wallace

Cartron, Craughwell and formerly of Ringsend, Dublin and Bray, Wicklow. Reposing at Cawley’s Funeral Home, Craughwell tomorrow Wednesday from 5. Removal at 6:30 to St. Killian’s Church, Ballymana. Mass for Gerard Wallace Thursday at 11. Cremation afterwards in Mount Jerome Cemetery.

Winifred better known as ‘Winnie’ Keady

Bohermore. Reposing at Irwin’s Funeral Home, Bothar Irwin tomorrow Wednesday from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Patricks Church, Foster Street. Mass for Winnie Keady Thursday at 12. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Bohermore.

Eoghan O’Neill, Como, Italy and formerly of Cahergowan, Claregalway. Interment will take place in Italy.

Sean John Murphy

Rockfeild, Attigara, Portumna. Reposing at his residence tomorrow Wednesday from 2 until 6. Cremation to follow on Thursday at 11 in Mount Jerome Crematorium. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Irish Red Cross Portumna Branch.

Robert Watson

Claremount, Oughterard. Funeral cortege arriving at the Church of The Immaculate Conception, Oughterard this evening at 7. Mass for Robert Watson tomorrow Wednesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Kilcummin Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Western Alzheimer’s.

William better known as ‘Willie’ Burke

Creganna, Oranmore. Reposing at Tearmann Mhuire Funeral Home, Oranmore this afternoon from 4. Removal at 6 to Church of The Immaculate Conception, Oranmore. Mass for Willie Burke tomorrow Wednesday at 10. Funeral afterwards to Local Cemetery.

Rev. Fr Leo Morahan

Main St., Louisburgh. Reposing at The Family Home, Main St., Louisburgh today from 2. Removal at 7 to St. Patrick’s Church. Mass for Rev. Fr Leo Morahan tomorrow Wednesday at 1. Funeral afterwards to Kilgeever Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Louisburgh Order of Malta, care of Sweeney Funeral Directors.

Seán Mc Manamon

Emerson Avenue, Salthill. Reposing at the O’ Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue this afternoon from 4. Removal at 7 to the Church of Christ the King, Salthill. Mass for Seán Mc Manamon tomorrow Wednesday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Galway Hospice.

Anne Canavan nee Kavanagh

Glenrevagh, Corrandulla. Reposing at Corrandulla Mortuary Chapel this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to adjoining Church. Mass for Anne Canavan tomorrow Wednesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Cregg Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Galway Hospice.

Michael McMahon

Rockhill, Woodford. Reposing at St. Mary’s Funeral Home, Woodford this evening from 5:30. Removal at 7 to St. John the Baptist Church, Woodford. Mass for Michael McMahon tomorrow Wednesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to adjoining Cemetery. House private, by request.

Mary Hanley

Knockagonnell, Ballymoe. Reposing at Flanagan’s Funeral Home, Ballymoe this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to St. Croan’s Church, Ballymoe. Mass for Mary Hanley tomorrow Wednesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Kilcroan Cemetery.

Bernie Frain nee Corcoran

Lurgan Park, Renmore. Reposing at Aras Naofa in the grounds of St. Oliver Plunkett Church, Renmore this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to adjoining Church. Mass for Bernie Frain tomorrow Wednesday at 10. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery Bohermore.

Eamonn O’Connor

Drum, Galway. Reposing at Conneely’s Funeral Home, Flood St. Galway this afternoon from 4. Removal at 6 to Bushypark Church. Mass for Eamonn O’Connor tomorrow Wednesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to adjoining Cemetery.

Thomas better known as ‘Toddie’ Regan

Kilbeacanty, Gort. Funeral arriving at St. Columba’s Church, Kilbeacanty for mass for Toddie Regan today at 3. Funeral afterwards to Kilbeacanty Old Graveyard. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Croí.