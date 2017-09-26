Deathnotices Tuesday 26th Sept, 2017

Ann O’Reilly nee Gardiner

Barrack Street, Granard, Co. Longford and formerly of Frenchville, Grattan Road. Cremation service will take place at Shannon Crematorium, Shannon, Co. Clare tomorrow wednesday at 2:30.

Michael Keary

Newtown, Mountbellew and formerly of Windfield, Skehana. Reposing at Franciscan College Oratory, Mountbellew this evening from 6. Removal at 9 to St.Mary’s Church, Mountbellew. Mass for Michael Keary tomorrow Wednesday at 11. Funeral afterwards to new cemetery, Mountbellew. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Cancer Care West.

Joe Rafferty

Roundstone. Reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home, Oughterard today from 4 until 8. Mass for Joe Rafferty tomorrow wednesday at 12 in Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, Roundstone. Funeral afterwards to Gurteen cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Clifden Hospital.

Tommy Morrissey

Moneyteige, Craughwell. Reposing at Cawley’s Funeral Home, Craughwell this evening from 6. Removal at 7 to St. Colman’s Church, Craughwell. Mass for Tommy Morrissey tomorrow Wednesday at 11. Funeral afterwards to new cemetery, Athenry.

Mark Bleahen

Lakefield, Clontuskert, Ballinasloe. Private removal this morning to St. Augustine’s Church, Clontuskert for mass for Mark Bleahen at 12. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery.