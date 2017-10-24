15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Deathnotices Tuesday 24th Oct, 2017

By Reception
October 24, 2017

Time posted: 8:10 am

Dr. Enda O’Byrne

Taylors Hll.  Reposing at the O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Ave this afternoon from 4.  Removal at 6 to Church of Christ the King, Salthill.  Mass for Dr. Enda O’Byrne tomorrow Wednesday at 11.  Funeral afterwards to new cemetery, Bohermore.  Family flowers only, by request.  Donations if desired to Galway Hospice.

Eamon McEnery

Shannon Hill, Ballyshrule, Ballinasloe.    Mass for Eamon McEnery today at 12 in St. John the Baptist Church, Woodford.  Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery.

 

Death Notices
