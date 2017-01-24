Deathnotices Tuesday 24th Jan, 2017

Mary Naughton nee Fahy

London UK and late of The Demesne Cottages and Church View, Tuam. Reposing at Grogans Funeral Home, Tuam tomorrow Wednesday from 6. Removal at 8 to Cathedral of the Assumption, Tuam. Mass for Mary Naughton on Thursday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Tuam cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Dementia UK.

Ann Sandys nee Keogh

Sutton, Co. Dublin and The Village, Wellpark. Reposing at The O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue this evening from 5 until 7. Private removal tomorrow Wednesday to St. Augustine’s Church, Middle Street for mass for Ann Sandys at 11. Funeral afterward to New Cemetery, Bohermore.

John Martyn

Keernaun, Headford. Reposing at Ryders Funeral Home, High St. Headford this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to St. Mary’s Church, Headford. Mass for John Martyn tomorrow Wednesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Cloughanover Cemetery. Donations if desired to Cancer Care West.