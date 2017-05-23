Deathnotices Tuesday 23rd May, 2017

Johnny Mannion

Loughanboy, Caltra, Ballinasloe. In his 94th year. Reposing at Caltra Community Centre this evening from 6:30. Removal at 8:30 to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Caltra. Mass for Johnny Mannion tomorrow Wednesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery.

Margaret Hession nee Flaherty

Cahernashilleny, Claregalway and formerly of Inis Oír, Aran Islands. In her 97th year. Reposing at Lackagh Mortuary Chapel this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to Our Lady of Knock Church, Lackagh. Mass for Margaret Hession tomorrow Wednesday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Lackagh old cemetery.

Joe Conlon

Pribbaun, Rosscahill and formerly of Collinstown, Co. Westmeath. Reposing at Aiseírí, Church Road, Moycullen this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to Killannin Church. Mass for Joe Conlon tomorrow Wednesday at 11. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery.

Martin Jennings

Hazel Park, Newcastle and formerly of Long Walk. Reposing at the O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Ave this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to Sacred Heart Church, Seamus Quirke Road. Mass for Martin Jennings tomorrow Wednesday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon cemetery.