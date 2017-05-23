15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Wagon Wheel

The Wagon Wheel

Deathnotices Tuesday 23rd May, 2017

By Reception
May 23, 2017

Time posted: 9:48 am

Johnny Mannion

Loughanboy, Caltra, Ballinasloe.  In his 94th year.  Reposing at Caltra Community Centre this evening from 6:30.  Removal at 8:30 to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Caltra.  Mass for Johnny Mannion tomorrow Wednesday at 12.  Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery.

Margaret Hession nee Flaherty

Cahernashilleny, Claregalway and formerly of Inis Oír, Aran Islands.  In her 97th year.  Reposing at Lackagh Mortuary Chapel this evening from 5.  Removal at 7 to Our Lady of Knock Church, Lackagh.  Mass for Margaret Hession tomorrow Wednesday at 11.  Funeral afterwards to Lackagh old cemetery.

Joe Conlon

Pribbaun, Rosscahill and formerly of Collinstown, Co. Westmeath.  Reposing at Aiseírí, Church Road, Moycullen this evening from 5.  Removal at 7 to Killannin Church.  Mass for Joe Conlon tomorrow Wednesday at 11.  Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery.

Martin Jennings

Hazel Park, Newcastle and formerly of Long Walk.  Reposing at the O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Ave this evening from 5.  Removal at 7 to Sacred Heart Church, Seamus Quirke Road.  Mass for Martin Jennings tomorrow Wednesday at 11.  Funeral afterwards to Rahoon cemetery.

 

print
Death Notices
Wedding Bells – Prize Details
Minister says An Post is committed to maintaining post office in Carna
May 22, 2017
Deathnotices Monday 22nd May, 2017
May 21, 2017
Deathnotices Sunday 21st May, 2017
May 20, 2017
Deathnotices Saturday 20th May, 2017