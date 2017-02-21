Deathnotices Tuesday 21stFebruary, 2017

Pat also known as Paddy McDaid

Caheronaun Park, Loughrea. Reposing at Kilboy’s Funeral Home, Loughrea tomorrow Wednesday from 4:30. Removal at 6:30 to St. Brendan’s Cathedral, Loughrea. Mass for Paddy McDaid on Thursday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Carmelite Abbey Cemetery.

Padráig Hynes

Baile an Chóiste, Headford Road and formerly of Lettermore. Reposing at Conneely’s Funeral Home, Flood Street this evening from 5:30. Removal at 6:30 to Church of the Resurrection, Ballinfoyle. Mass for Padraig Hynes tomorrow Wednesday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Lettermore Cemetery.

James also known as Jim Flaherty

Lakeside Park, Loughrea and formerly of Monivea. Reposing at Kilboy’s Funeral Home, Loughrea this afternoon from 4:30. Removal at 6:30 to St. Brendan’s Cathedral, Loughrea. Mass for Jim Flaherty tomorrow Wednesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Carmelite Abbey Cemetery.

Séan Broderick

Lime Hill, Tynagh, Loughrea. Reposing at his residence today from 5. Removal at 8 to Church of the Holy Family, Duniry. Mass for Séan Broderick tomorrow Wednesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery. A shuttle bus service will be available from Duniry Church.