15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Molly in the Morning

Molly in the Morning

Deathnotices Tuesday 21stFebruary, 2017

By Reception
February 21, 2017

Time posted: 8:37 am

Pat also known as Paddy McDaid

Caheronaun Park, Loughrea.  Reposing at Kilboy’s Funeral Home, Loughrea tomorrow Wednesday from 4:30.  Removal at 6:30 to St. Brendan’s Cathedral, Loughrea.  Mass for Paddy McDaid on Thursday at 12.  Funeral afterwards to Carmelite Abbey Cemetery.

Padráig Hynes

Baile an Chóiste, Headford Road and formerly of Lettermore.  Reposing at Conneely’s Funeral Home, Flood Street this evening from 5:30.  Removal at 6:30 to Church of the Resurrection, Ballinfoyle.  Mass for Padraig Hynes tomorrow Wednesday at 11.  Funeral afterwards to Lettermore Cemetery.

James also known as Jim Flaherty

Lakeside Park, Loughrea and formerly of Monivea.  Reposing at Kilboy’s Funeral Home, Loughrea this afternoon from 4:30.  Removal at 6:30 to St. Brendan’s Cathedral, Loughrea.  Mass for Jim Flaherty tomorrow Wednesday at 12.  Funeral afterwards to Carmelite Abbey Cemetery.

Séan Broderick

Lime Hill, Tynagh, Loughrea.  Reposing at his residence today  from 5.  Removal at 8 to Church of the Holy Family, Duniry.  Mass for Séan Broderick tomorrow Wednesday at 12.  Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery.   A shuttle bus service will be available from Duniry Church.

 

print
Death Notices
Discussion on city Traveller accommodation plan adjourned without agreement
February 20, 2017
Deathnotices Monday 20th February, 2017
February 19, 2017
Death notices, Sunday 19th of February, 2017
February 18, 2017
Death notices, Saturday 18th of February, 2017
PODCASTS
Listen back any time on any device
GBFM GALLERY
Take a peak, know anyone?
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK