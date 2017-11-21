Deathnotices tuesday 21st November, 2017

Dympna Nerney nee Gallagher

Castlegar, Mountbellew. Reposing at Pastoral Centre, Mountbellew this evening from 6. Removal at 7:30 to St. Mary’s Church, Mountbellew. Mass for Dympna Nerney tomorrow Wednesday at 11. Funeral afterwards to new cemetery, Mountbellew. Donations if desired to Palliative Care Team.

Séan Cunniffe

Coalpits, Creggs. Reposing at Moran’s Funeral Home, Ballygar this evening from 5:30 to 7:30. Removal afterwards to St. Mary’s Church, Ballygar. Mass for Séan Cunniffe tomorrow Wednesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, by request.

Della O’Brien nee Heffernan

St. Bridget’s Terrace and formerly of Wellpark and Dominick Street. Reposing at the O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Ave this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Joseph’s Church, Presentation Road. Mass for Della O’Brien tomorrow Wednesday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Western Alzheimers.

Marcella Kavanagh

Abbey Park, Killester, Dublin 5 and Kiltulla, Athenry. Reposing at Quinn’s Funeral Home, Athenry this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Peter and Paul’s Church, Kiltulla. Mass for Marcella Kavanagh tomorrow Wednesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to local cemetery.

James Laffey

Fana Burca, Knocknacarra and late of Camilaun Park, Newcastle. Reposing at Conneely’s Funeral Home, Flood Street this afternoon from 4. Removal at 6 to Church of the Sacred Heart, Seamus Quirke Road. Mass for James Laffey tomorrow Wednesday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Coosan cemetery, Athlone, Co. Westmeath.

Kitty Ryan,

Newline, Ballycrissane, Ballinasloe. Reposing at Dignity Chapel in Portumna Retirement Village today from 4:30 to 7. Mass for Kitty Ryan tomorrow Wednesday at 12 in Church of the Immaculate Conception, Tiernascragh. Funeral afterwards to Killimor old cemetery.

John Paul Campbell

Carraigweir, Weir Road, Tuam; Killiney, Co. Dublin and formerly of Athenry Road, Tuam. Funeral service for John Paul Campbell will take place today at 12 at Glynns Funeral Home, High Street, Tuam. Removal of his ashes at 1 to Tuam Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Madra Galway.

Maureen Kelly nee Fox

St. Vincent’s Ave, Woodquay. Reposing at Irwin’s Funeral Home, Bothar Irwin this evening from 5. Removal at 6:30 to Abbey Church, St. Francis Street. Mass for Maureen Kelly tomorrow Wednesday at 11:30. Funeral afterwards to new cemetery, Bohermore.