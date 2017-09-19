Deathnotices Tuesday 19th September, 2017

John T Flanagan

Glanasloth, Loughrea. Reposing at his residence today from 4 until 8. Funeral cortege arriving at St. Andrew’s Church, Leitrim tomorrow Wednesday for mass for John T Flanagan at 12. Funeral afterwards to Leitrim new cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Patient Comfort Fund, UHG.

Verona Parker nee Murray

Hymany Park, Ballinasloe. Funeral cortege arriving at St. Michael’s Church, Ballinasloe this morning for mass for Verona Parker at 12. Funeral afterwards to Creagh cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Galway Hospice.

Marian Moylan nee Comer

Woodford. Reposing at St. Mary’s Funeral Home, Woodford this evening from 6 until 8. Mass for Marian Moylan tomorrow Wednesday at 12 in St. John the Baptist Church, Woodford. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Galway Hospice.

Christine Burke

The Square, Gort. Arriving at St. Colman’s Church, Gort this morning at 11:30 for mass for Christine Burke at 12. Funeral afterwards to Rakerin cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Alzheimers Society of Ireland.

John O’Neill

Knocknacarra and Burton Street, Kilrush, Co. Clare. Reposing at Cusack’s Funeral Chapel, Kilrush this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Senan’s Church, Kilrush. Mass for John O’Neill tomorrow Wednesday at 11. Funeral afterwards to new Shanakyle cemetery, Kilrush.

Margaret also known as Peggy O’Grady nee Newell

Galway Road, Tuam. Reposing at Glynns Funeral Home, High Street, Tuam this evening from 6:30. Removal at 7:30 to Cathedral of the Assumption, Tuam. Mass for Peggy O’Grady tomorrow Wednesday at 12:30. Funeral afterwards to Tuam cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Western Alzheimers.

Gerard also known as Danno Matthews

formerly of Canal Road. Reposing at Conneely’s Funeral Home, Flood Street this evening from 5:30. Removal at 7 to St. Joseph’s Church, Presentation Road. Mass for Danno Matthews tomorrow Wednesday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon cemetery.

Kathleen Clifford,

Glenina Heights, Dublin Road. Reposing at Holy Family Funeral Home, Mervue this evening from 5. Removal at 8 to adjoining church. Mass for Kathleen Clifford tomorrow Wednesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to new cemetery, Bohermore. House private, by request.

Patrick also known as Paddy Hennelly

London and formerly of Killafin, Gort. Arriving at Kilbeacanty Church this evening at 7. Mass for Paddy Hennelly tomorrow Wednesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Rakerin Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request.

Gertrude also known as Gertie Monahan nee Cahalan

The Hill, Kilrickle, Loughrea. Funeral Cortege arriving this morning at Our Lady of Lourdes Church Kilrickle for mass for Gertie Monahan at 12. Funeral afterwards to Kilbought Cemetery.

Nancy Cunningham nee Birmingham

Kilchreest, Loughrea. Mass for Nancy Cunningham this afternoon at 12 in Church of the Nativity, Kilchreest. Funeral afterwards to Kilchreest Old Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Patient Comfort Fund UHG.