Deathnotices Tuesday 19th December, 2017

Deirdre Connors nee Connolly

Grange, Kilnadeema, Loughrea. Reposing at Dignity Funeral Home, Barrack Street, Loughrea tomorrow Wednesday from 5:30. Removal at 7:30 to St. Dympna’s Church, Kilnadeema. Mass for Deirdre Connors on Thursday at 12. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery.

James also known as Jim Gaffey

Corrib Park, Newcastle and formerly of Ballintubber, Co. Roscommon. Reposing at Aras Naofa in the grounds of St. Oliver Plunkett Church, Renmore this evening from 5:30. Removal at 7 to the church. Mass for Jim Gaffey tomorrow Wednesday at 10. Funeral afterwards to new cemetery, Bohermore. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Galway Hospice.

Florence Sheppard-Fahy nee Culbert

Coolola, Aughrim, Ballinasloe and formerly of Glanloughaun, Clontuskert. Reposing at Dignity Funeral Home, Main Street, Ballinasloe this evening from 5 until 7. Funeral cortege arriving at St. John’s Church, Ballinasloe tomorrow Wednesday for service for Florence Sheppard-Fahy at 2. Interment afterwards in St. Matthew’s Churchyard, Glanloughaun, Clontuskert.

Marie Cadden

Bothuna, Spiddal. Reposing at her home this evening from 5 until 8. Mass for Marie Cadden tomorrow Wednesday at 1 in Cille Einde Church, Spiddal. Funeral afterwards to Coilleach cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Galway Hospice.

Mary Sumption nee Finnegan

O’Conaire Road, Shantalla. Reposing at the O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Ave this afternoon from 4:30. Removal at 6:30 to St. Joseph’s Church, Presentation Road. Mass for Mary Sumption tomorrow Wednesday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon cemetery.

Eileen Clarke

Dun na Mara, Renmore. Mass for Eileen Clarke today at 12 in St. Oliver Plunkett Church, Renmore. Funeral afterwards to new cemetery, Bohermore.

Margaret also known as Peggy McDonagh

Pairc na gCaor, Moycullen and formerly of Glann, Oughterard. Reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home, Oughterard this evening from 5. Removal at 6 to Glann church. Mass for Peggy McDonagh tomorrow Wednesday at 10:30. Funeral afterwards to Glann cemetery.

Vincent Shields

formerly of Knockanima, Lake Road, Loughrea and late of the Willows, Athenry. Reposing at his residence at the Willows, Athenry today from 4 until 8. Mass for Vincent Shields tomorrow Wednesday at 12 in Church of the Assumption, Athenry. Funeral afterwards to new cemetery, Athenry. House private tomorrow Wednesday morning and family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Multiple Sclerosis Ireland.

Andrew Lydon,

Toureen, Bealadangan and formerly of Ballinahown, Connemara. Removal today to Carraroe Church for mass for Andrew Lydon at 12. Funeral afterwards to Clynagh cemetery. House private this morning and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association.

Frances McGee nee Beatty

The Crescent, Boyle, Co. Roscommon. Removal from her residence this morning to St. Joseph’s Church, Boyle for mass for Frances McGee at 11. Funeral afterwards to Assylinn Cemetery, Boyle, Co. Roscommon.