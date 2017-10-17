15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

NEWS BREAK

Deathnotices Tuesday 17th October, 2017

By Reception
October 17, 2017

Time posted: 1:32 pm

Nora King

Ballyconneely.  Reposing at Chapel of Rest, Ballyconneely tomorrow Wednesday from 5.  Removal at 8 to Church of the Holy Family, Ballyconneely.  Mass for Nora Kingon Thursday at 12.  Funeral afterwards to Ballyconneely Cemetery.  House private and family flowers only, by request.  Donations, if desired to St. Anne’s Nursing Home, Clifden.

John Burke also known as Cork Johnny

St. Laurence’s Fields, Loughrea.  Reposing at Kilboy’s Funeral Home, Loughrea this evening from 5 until 7.  Funeral cortege to arrive to St. Brendan’s Cathedral, Loughrea tomorrow  Wednesday for mass for Cork Johnny at 12.  Funeral afterwards to Garrybreeda Cemetery.  Family flowers only, by request.  Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Una Lawlor nee Cloherty

Cloon, Claregalway.  Reposing at Síoraíocht in the grounds of Claregalway Church today from 4.  Removal at 6 to the church.  Mass for Una Lawlor tomorrow Wednesday at 11.  Funeral afterwards to Claregalway Cemetery.

